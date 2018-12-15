NASCAR Truck: MDM Motorsports shutters truck program

By AMANDA VINCENT

MDM Motorsports is scaling back its efforts, and changes include shuttering its NASCAR Camping World-turned-Gander Outdoors Truck Series program. Instead, the team will focus on its NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series efforts.

“MDM Motorsports has amassed more than 30 wins over the last two racing season,” MDM Motorsports partner Matt Miller said. “We’ve had a great run with more than a dozen different drivers win for us across three series. However, with the growth of driver development programs across all series, we feel that it’s time to scale back our operation and our driver development efforts.”

MDM Motorsports ran 20 Truck Series races between 2017 and 2018, resulting in one win with Darrell Wallace Jr. in its No. 99 truck at Michigan International Speedway in 2017. Other drivers to pilot MDM Motorsports entries in the Truck Series include Austin and Ty Dillon, Brandon Jones, Timothy Peters, Dalton Sargeant and Sheldon Creed. Jones made the most starts for the team, driving the No. 99 truck in five races in 2017. He posted a best finish of second at Kentucky Speedway in those five races.

MDM Motorsports competed in only four races in 2018 with Creed, Tyler Matthews and Chase Purdy behind the wheel. Purdy drove the truck in two races.

Creed won the 2018 ARCA championship as an MDM driver, winning four of 20 races and also posting 16 top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes.

