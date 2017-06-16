NASCAR Truck: MDM Motorsports withdraws from Gateway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

MDM Motorsports has withdrawn its No. 99 Chevrolet entry from Saturday night’s Drivin’ For Linemen 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis. Timothy Peters was expected to make his second start with the team at Gateway.

Because of extensive damage to the No. 99 truck in a last-lap crash at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on June 9, in which the truck, driven by Peters, barrel-rolled into the infield grass before coming to a stop on its roof, the team decided it was best to withdraw from the Gateway race and take the time to prepare the truck for the June 23 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Brandon Jones will drive the truck at Iowa and in the following race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

MDM Motorsports Managing Partner and Competition Director Mark McFarland released the following statement:

“In the aftermath of the last-lap incident at Texas Motor Speedway last Friday, we came back to the shop and spent Monday assessing the damage to the race truck, and more specifically, the racing components. As displayed by our record in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series, we do not show up to the track just to participate on a weekly basis, but compete at the highest level. After many internal discussions, we made the tough decision to withdraw our No. 99 entry from this weekend’s Truck Series race at Gateway. While we had a truck at the shop to race in the event of damage at Texas, we were relying on the suspension components to come back in raceable condition. That obviously wasn’t the case when the Metabo Chevy spun into the infield grass at Texas and created the conditions for the truck to flip and land on its roof. We couldn’t be prouder of the MDM employees that worked on the truck to ensure the seat was properly mounted for Timothy Peters and for the safety devices that all performed their jobs; however, we would be doing a disservice to our sponsors, partners and Timothy this weekend if we showed up with a truck that crew chief Shane Huffman didn’t feel was capable of competing for the win. Brandon Jones will return to the truck for the next two races at Iowa and Kentucky and we will make an announcement about our Eldora driver and sponsor in the next few weeks. This was a tough decision to make, but in the meantime, MDM Motorsports will take three entries to the ARCA Racing Series event at Michigan International Speedway, and we look to add to our two victories already this season when we compete on Friday with drivers Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed and Vinnie Miller.”

Peters joined the team just before the Texas race after he lost his longtime ride with Red Horse Racing after that team shuttered its operations. He missed one race between the RHR closure and the Texas race with MDM.

