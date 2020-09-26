NASCAR Truck: medical issue forces Natalie Decker out of Las Vegas race

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 18: Natalie Decker, driver of the #44 N29 Capital Partners Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker, who competes part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, was expected to contest the World of Westgate 200 Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night, but she was not medically cleared to run the race. The only additional information provided by NASCAR related to Decker’s status was that she was treated and released from the LVMS infield care center.

“I know you are all wondering what happened and what is going on. We are boarding soon to get back home where there will be more tests run so they can further evaluate and diagnose. I will let you know as soon as that is complete. Thank you for all your prayers and support,” Decker (@NatalieRacing) tweeted Saturday morning.

Since her No. 44 Niece Motorsports Truck cleared inspection and was pushed to the race starting grid, Decker was credited with a last-place finish in Friday night’s race.

Decker missed the June 28 Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., after hospitalization because of bile-duct complications related to gallbladder-removal surgery during the offseason.

Decker has run 11 Truck Series races, so far, this season, posting a career-best finish of fifth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).