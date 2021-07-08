NASCAR Truck: Michael Annett runs home-state race

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 08: Michael Annett, driver of the #1 Gatorade Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, waves to fans on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Michael Annett will drive the No.02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Friday night on the dirt of Knoxville Raceway in his home state of Iowa.



“It’s been my dream to race at Knoxville ever since I can remember,” said Annett. “I can’t thank Tyler Young (truck owner) and Young’s Motorsports enough for giving me the opportunity.”

Friday night’s race at Knoxville will be Annett’s first Truck Series race since 2014 when he raced at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, a dirt track no longer on the Truck Series schedule. In all, Annett has nine-career Truck Series starts, the other eight coming in 2008, resulting in one top-five and two top-10 finishes.



After racing at Knoxville, Annett will travel to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race there. He is 10th in the Xfinity Series driver points standings after 17 races with one top-five and eight too-10 finishes.

