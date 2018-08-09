NASCAR Truck: Michigan International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action this weekend to run a companion race to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday — the Corrigan Oil 200.

Although Saturday’s Truck Series race is a companion event to the weekend’s Cup Series race, there are not Cup drivers, of note, on the entry list for the Corrigan Oil 200. The entry list contains 34 names, but the No 74 Mike Harmon Racing team is marked as withdrawn. Barring another withdrawal, one team/driver will be on the outside looking in after qualifying.

Qualifying is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race following at 1 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway: