NASCAR Truck: Morgan Alexander plans debut at Knoxville

By AMANDA VINCENT



Morgan Alexander will be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Friday for the Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. The race not only is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ debut at Knoxville, it also marks Alexander’s Truck Series debut.



“I’m really looking forward to making my Truck Series debut this week at Knoxville,” Alexander said. “I’m thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity, and to Geneva Farms, and all of our great partners for their support to make this happen. I know this team builds solid trucks, so I’m hopeful that we will be able to keep our nose clean and put together a strong run.”

Alexander is a dirt late-model racer who is transitioning to stock-car racing. He made his ARCA Menards Series East debut earlier this year, finishing 12th at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, N.C.



The starting grid for the Corn Belt 150 will be set by heat races, the first of which is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Friday. The main event is scheduled for sn approximate 8 p.m. start.



