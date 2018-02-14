NASCAR Truck: Myatt Snider goes full-time with ThorSport Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Myatt Snider is going full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing in 2018 as driver of the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford after two years as a part-time driver in the series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“To be a part of a team with a winning pedigree like Duke and Rhonda (Thorson, team owners) have built over the years is an absolute blessing,” Snider said. “After getting to know the organization over the past month, I’m even more excited to get to Daytona, and to join ThorSport in 2018. I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates, as there is a lot of knowledge to tap into going into my rookie season. Switching to a new manufacturer, it seems things have come full-circle, with Ford being a part of some of the biggest highlights in my racing career, including my ARCA win at Toledo.”

Snider will join ThorSport returnees Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger for a four driver/team lineup at ThorSport. He replaces Cody Coughlin, who moves to GMS Racing for 2018.

Snider has nine-career Camping World Truck Series starts to date, with eight of them coming last season. He posted a best finish of third at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017. He also ran partial schedules in the ARCA Racing Series the last two years and claimed a win in 2016 at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. He has 10-career ARCA starts.

“He is an exceptional young man and talented driver. With him, I feel we’ve really rounded out our four-truck lineup and this, to me, is the strongest driver lineup we’ve ever had,” ThorSport Racing General Manager David Pepper said. “We’re going to be very competitive this season, starting with Daytona.”

