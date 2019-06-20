NASCAR Truck: Myatt Snider returns to ThorSport as Sauter sub

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 17: Myatt Snider, driver of the #13 Drug Mart/Louisiana Hot Sauce Ford, stands by his car during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 17, 2018 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Myatt Snider will replace Johnny Sauter behind the wheel of the No. 13 Thorsport Racing Ford for Saturday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Wis. Sauter is serving a one-race NASCAR suspension.

Sauter was suspended from the Gateway race after a dust-up with Austin Hill during the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16. In retaliation for being spun by Hill on lap 138, Sauter spun Hill during the resulting caution. Sauter also was parked for the remainder of the 200-lap race. Hill acknowledged that spinning Sauter was intentional, but he was not penalized.

“We had one of our best finishes of the year last season at Gateway, and I can’t wait to see what we can do again this year with the No. 13 Tenda team and ThorSport Racing,” Snider said. “I’m really thankful for Duke and Rhonda Thorson (team owners) to give me the chance to step back into the truck and compete this weekend. I’m pumped for the race, and to work with many of my guys from last year on the No. 13 Ford Performance team.”

Snider drove the No. 13 last season, his only full season in the Truck Series to this point. He posted three top-fives and eight top-10 finishes in the truck. Saturday’s race at Gateway will be his third race of 2019 for Thorsport. He drove a No. 27 entry for the team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, posting a best finish of sixth at Martinsville.

Snider has made 34-career starts in the Truck Series, including nine races for Kyle Busch Motorsports between 2016 and 2017. His career stats also include four top-fives and 12 top-10s.

