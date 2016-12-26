NASCAR Truck: Myatt Snider rounds-out No. 51 line-up

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports has signed Myatt Snider to round out the driver roster for its No. 51 Toyota in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition for 2017. Snider will be one of four drivers to share driving duties of the No. 51 next year, joining owner Kyle Busch, Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton. Snider will drive the truck for the most races among the four, piloting the ride for eight of the 23 races on the 2017 schedule.

Snider also will be the first driver of the group to take the wheel, driving the truck in the Feb. 24 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He’ll race the trauck at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on June 9, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 6, Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 15, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 30, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 14, the return trip to Texas on Nov. 3 and in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17.

“I am so thankful to Kyle, Samantha (Busch) and everyone at Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) for this fantastic opportunity,” Snider said. “The chance to race in a Toyota with KBM equipment is something I’ve worked my whole career to have the opportunity to do. I cannot wait to learn from Kyle and my teammates. I want to soak up every bit of information I can. You can’t do better than KBM in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and to have Louisiana Hot Sauce on our truck only makes it better.”

Snider has one-career Truck Series start so far, competing in the race at Phoenix International Raceway last season . He finished 17th in that race after starting 19th. He also made nine starts in the ARCA Racing Series in 2016. He claimed one win, getting to victory lane in his series debut at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. Snider also claimed three top-fives and five top-10 ARCA finishes in 2016.

“We’ve had an opportunity to see Myatt showcase his talent racing in the CARS Tour the last couple of years in Late Model stocks, and then, he really got off to a hot start on the national level when he won his ARCA debut,” Busch said. “He continued to lead laps and have quality runs in ARCA during his limited schedule, so we feel like he is deserving of the opportunity to now move into one of NASCAR’s top divisions and be capable of producing the same results for KBM and Louisiana Hot Sauce.”

