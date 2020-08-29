NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker adds four races to schedule with Niece

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 18: Natalie Decker, driver of the #44 N29 Capital Partners Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The addition of four races to Natalie Decker’s 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series racing docket with Niece Motorsports will put the driver behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill.

“I’m so thankful N29 and Niece Motorsports are giving me this opportunity to do four more races this year,” Decker said. “I’m very excited and can’t wait to get to Gateway.”

She was 27th after crashing in last year’s race at WWT Raceway as a driver for DGR-Crosley.

“The road course at Daytona was a fun race, but I’m excited to go racing at a track we’ve been to before,” Decker said. “This team had a great run at Gateway last year, so I’m excited to get to the track and go racing.”

Other races added to Decker’s schedule include events at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Decker has contested eight Truck Series races, so far, this year, resulting in one top-five — a career-best fifth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. In all, Decker has made 27 Truck Series starts since 2019. Her Daytona top-five earlier this year is her only top-10 finish in the Truck Series, to date. She ran 19 of the 23 Truck Series races last season for DGR-Crosley.

