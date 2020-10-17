NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker cleared, plans Texas return

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 11: Natalie Decker, driver of the #44 N29 Capital Partners Chevrolet, walks on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Natalie Decker has been medically cleared to race and will return to Niece Motorsports to contest races at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Oct. 25 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 30.

“Smiling because I’M CLEARED TO RACE!” Decker (@NatalieRacing) tweeted. “I’ll be back in the truck with @NieceMotorsport at Texas and Martinsville. I will also be doing more road racing with Ave Motorsports out west in the GT4!!”

Decker missed races she was scheduled to contest at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway because of unexplained high heart rate and blood pressure. She hoped to be cleared in time to contest Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. Colin Garrett will drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports entry in the Kansas race.

The No. 44 was withdrawn from the Las Vegas race, and Kaz Grala substituted for Decker at Talladega, finishing ninth.

Decker also missed a race at Pocono Raceway in June when she was hospitalized because of complications related to a gall bladder surgery she underwent during the offseason.

Decker has competed in 11 Truck Series races, so far, in 2020, posting a career-best finish of fifth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).