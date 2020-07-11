NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker cleared to return at Kentucky

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: Natalie Decker, driver of the #44 N29 Capital Partners Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker will return to NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition Saturday evening for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. She missed the last race on the schedule at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., because she was hospitalized for complications related to a gallbladder surgery last December.

“It was such a bummer to miss last week at Pocono Raceway,” Decker said. “I’m feeling much better and am ready to get back to the track with our N29 Capital Partners/REMarkable Pillow Chevrolet Silverado and my Niece Motorsports team. I know everyone has been working hard to prepare this truck, and I’m excited to get on track.”

Saturday’s race will be Decker’s fourth of the season as driver of the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. The first three races of the year include a career-best finish of fifth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. She has one previous Truck Series start at Kentucky, coming last year. She started that race 17th and finished in the 27th position for DGR-Crosley.

Decker is slated to start 15th in Saturday’s race.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway:

