NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker gets developmental deal with DGR-Crosley

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker has joined DGR-Crosley for a driver development program for 2019 that will include competition in select NASCAR Gander Outdoors (formerly-Camping World) Truck Series races. She’ll also run NASCAR K&N Pro Series and ARCA Racing series races.

“I’m really excited to be making the step up to trucks, especially with DGR-Crosley,” Decker said. “They bring fast Toyotas to the track every weekend, whether it be in the K&N Series or Truck Series. Making the transition to trucks is going to help me progress my career and build my skill set. Being able to race in all three series will be beneficial, because I can run an ARCA or K&N race that will help me prepare for the truck race. I think it’s very important that I’ll have the same team around me, whichever series I’m running, and having David (Gilliland, team co-owner) there to help coach me and give me advice. Being a driver with a lot of experience and the father to a race car driver, I’m really excited to learn from him.”

Decker’s Truck Series debut is scheduled for the 2019 series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15. She attempted to qualify for one Truck Series race in 2018 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway but failed to do so.

“I’m excited to be adding Natalie to our 2019 driver roster at DGR-Crosley,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “We have really competitive cars and a lot of talented drivers lined up for next year, so I’m excited to see what we can do together. I’ve watched Natalie develop over the last season in an ARCA car. It’ll be fun putting her in our equipment and watching her progress to the Truck Series.”

A complete schedule for Decker’s races in all three series will be announced at a later date.

Decker ran the complete ARCA schedule in 2018, posting two top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in 20 races. She also competed in the series part-time in 2017, running seven races. Her 27-career ARCA starts, to date, have resulted in two top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

