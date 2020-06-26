NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker hospitalized, will miss Pocono race

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: Natalie Decker, driver of the #44 N29 Capital Partners Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker was scheduled to drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s Pocono Organics 150 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., but she has been sidelined by complications from a December surgery to remove her gall bladder. Instead, Bayley Currey will drive the truck.

According to Decker’s camp, she has been hospitalized since Tuesday because of bile duct complications due to her gall bladder surgery.

Decker has driven the No. 44 in three races, so far, this season. She posted a career-best finish of fifth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. She plans to contest at least 10 races this season for Niece and is scheduled to return July 9 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Currey contested three Truck Series races last year, two of them for Niece Motorsports. He has made two series starts, so far, this season, both in trucks owned by Ray Ciccarelli. In 21-career Truck Series starts between 2017 and 2020, Currey has two top-10s, including a best finish of sixth in one of his races for Niece Motorsports last year at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

