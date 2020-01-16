NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker joins Niece Motorsports for partial schedule

MARTINSVILLE, VA – APRIL 01: Natalie Decker, driver of the #14 Corvetteparts.net Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 1, 2016 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker has joined Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors and Truck Series in 2020. She’ll share the truck with full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar and be a teammate to Niece’s full-time driver, Ty Majeski.

“We are excited to have Natalie join the team,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “Natalie has shown a lot of talent, and we are excited to see her continue to develop that at Niece Motorsports. We are certain we will put her in competitive equipment that will really give her a chance to shine.”

Decker will be the first driver to get a turn behind the wheel of the No. 44 this season, as she’ll drive the truck in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 14.

Decker ran 19 of the 23 races on the 2019 Truck Series schedule for DGR-Crosley. She posted a best finish of 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Change is inevitable; change is expected and exciting, and change is also frightening,” Decker said. “But this year is a year I’m ready for. I have never felt so prepared with my health, in the gym, and mentally. There are so many things to be excited about working with Niece Motorsports, starting with my teammates Ross and Ty. I’m ready to learn from them and be 100 percent open-minded going into the season.”

Decker also raced in the ARCA Menards Series between 2017 and 2019, posting two top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in 29 races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).