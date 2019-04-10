NASCAR Truck: Natalie Decker’s 2019 schedule expanded

MARTINSVILLE, VA – APRIL 01: Natalie Decker, driver of the #14 Corvetteparts.net Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 1, 2016 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

DGR-Crosley has expanded Natalie Decker’s 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series racking docket by six races. She originally was slated to drive the No. 54 DGR-Crosley Toyota in 11 Truck Series races this season, but the team has extended that scheduled to 17 of the 23 races that made up the 2019 Truck Series schedule.

“I think it’s great that Natalie and N29 Technologies have decided to pick up more races this season,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “Seat time is so important, and we see her progressing and learning every race. She has a great team of people helping her, and consistently keeping her in the seat is going to be very beneficial.”

Decker has driven the No. 54 in three races, so far, this season, posting a best finish of 13th in her most recent race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Her 14 remaining races include Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 3, Kansas Speedway on May 10, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 17, Texas Motor Speedway on June 7, Iowa Speedway on June 15, Gateway Motorsports Park on June 22, Chicagoland Speedway on June 28, Kentucky Speedway on July 11, Pocono Raceway on July 27, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 15, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 13, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 26, ISM Raceway on Nov. 8 and Homestead-Miami Speedway and Nov. 15.

“I’m so excited to add more races with DGR-Crosley,” Decker said. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be with this team. David does such a great job with putting the right people in the right positions, and I’m learning so much and enjoy working with Frank (Kerr, crew chief) and all my guys. I didn’t think that I would be racing this much this year in the Trucks, but I’m so excited that we are. I love competing in the Truck Series; it’s challenging but so fun. Looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible and putting together solid finishes. This year is all about learning and getting experience.”

