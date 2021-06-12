NASCAR Truck: Nemechek continues winning ways at Texas, Chastain disqualified

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 12: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 ROMCO Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch Motorsports’ dominance, specifically the dominance of John Hunter Nemechek, of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season continued Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek led a race-high 64 laps of the 147-lap race en route to his fourth win in the first 11 races of the season and the seventh win of the year for KBM.



" I feel like we've been making a statement all year," Nemechek said. "I feel like we're one of the favorites every time that we show up to the race track. I can't say enough about Eric Phillips (crew chief) and all these guys."



Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott parlayed a rare Truck Series start into a runner-up finish after starting 22nd but leading 45 laps.



Ross Chastain took the checkered flag in third but was relegated to a last-place finish when his truck failed post-race inspection because of a modified throttle body. Grant Enfinger, instead, was credited with third. Austin Hill and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.



Nemeckek also was the stage-one winner at lap 35 after starting on the pole and leading 29 of the first 35 laps. Ben Rhodes led the other six laps of the opening stage, including the first lap.



Pit strategies varied throughout the race, first shuffling Nemechek to 10th after his stage win. Todd Gilliland, Elliott and Tanner Gray led laps in stage two before Zane Smith took the lead on lap 67 and took the stage-two win on lap 70.



Elliott took the lead on the restart at the beginning of the final 70-lap stage, giving up that lead to pit early in a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 109.

Nemechek, then, gave up the lead to pit late in the cycle on lap 119. Nemechek was still the race leader when the cycle completed, and he maintained that lead for the remainder of the race.



“I feel like we had the dominant truck, kind of like we do every single week,” Nemechek said. “I’m just proud to be able to be behind the wheel and blessed to be behind the wheel. Huge shoutout to Kyle (Busch, team owner) and Jack (Irving, TRD) and Tyler (Gibbs, TRD) and David Wilson (president, TRD) and everyone at Toyota for giving me this opportunity. Without them, none of this would be possible. ROMCO Equipment on board, their first win with me, so it will be cool to be able to go to victory lane with them. These fans are awesome. We have 250 ROMCO employees here as well today. We just want to keep racking them up. We’re #Here4Wins.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Zane Smith, Gilliland, Tyler Ankrum, Gray and Josh Berry.