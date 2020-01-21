NASCAR Truck: new team for 2020 has Derek Kraus as driver

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derek Kraus, the 2019 NASCAR ARCA Menards West champion, will be a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series rookie in 2020, and the team for which he’ll drive a No. 19 entry the entire season, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, also will be new to the Truck Series.

“Moving up to the Truck Series will be a big learning experience for me,” Kraus said. “I am looking forward to continue working with Kevin Bellicourt (crew chief) and the team. It’s going to be a fun year.”

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will have a technical alliance with Hattori Racing. The team with which Brett Moffitt won the 2018 Truck Series championship. Austin Hill, who joined Hattori ahead of the 2019 season, will continue to drive for that team in 2020. Hill won four races with Hattori Racing last season and finished fifth in the championship standings.

Kraus already has five-career Truck Series starts to his credit, four of them coming last season, for McAnally-Hilgemann co-owner Bill McAnally. He posted best finishes of eighth at Phoenix Raceway in his series debut and at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in 2019. He also has driven an ARCA Menards West/NASCAR K&N Pro Series West entry owned by McAnally for the last three years. Kraus has 10 wins in 42 races in that series. His stats also include 28 top-fives and 33 top-10 finishes.

“We have been working hard to put things in place to move Derek to the next level in NASCAR,” McAnally said. “It’s been great to be part of his development in the K&N Series these past three years. We look forward to moving ahead in advancing his career.”

