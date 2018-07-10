NASCAR Truck: new team plans debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

A new NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team has been formed by crew chief Steven “Bones” Lane and a group of investors in Denver, N.C. The team will race under the banner On Point Motorsports and field a No. 30 Toyota.

On Point Motorsports plans to make its debut in the Truck Series race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16. In preparation for that race, On Point will participate in a test at Bristol earlier in the month.

“We are excited about the formation of On Point Motorsports and the exciting plans we have,” Lane said. “A tremendous amount of planning and work has been put into this to date, and we look forward to getting on the track. In addition to our truck program, we are exploring efforts in other levels of racing including modifieds, late models, ARCA and eventually the Xfinity Series. We have plans to develop On Point Motorsports into an extensive racing program at many levels.”

Discussions with potential drivers and sponsors are ongoing, according to a press release from the team that was distributed Tuesday.

