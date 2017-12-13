NASCAR Truck: Niece Motorsports aligns with GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Niece Motorsports has formed a technical alliance with GMS Racing ahead of the 2018 season. Through the alliance, GMS will provide the Niece organization with chassis, body, suspension and engineering support, according to an announcement from Niece Motorsports on Wednesday.

Also, Niece Motorsports plans to move to Statesville, N.C., to be closer to its new partner.

“The opportunity to align with GMS was a no-brainer,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “This alliance will give Niece Motorsports the chance to continue to grow this program. GMS has been the class of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and we are looking forward to having access to their equipment and insight. We have assembled a very strong team, and this alliance will only make our program stronger.”

GMS Racing driver Johnny Sauter was the Camping World Truck Series champion in 2016 and among the Championship Four drivers who competed for the 2017 title.

The 2018 season will be Niece Motorsports second full-time season in the Truck Series. The team recently announced that Justin Fontaine and Austin Wayne Self will compete in the series full-time for the team.

“I’m really proud of how far this team has come in the last year,” Niece said. “I’m proud of this team’s growth and everything we’ve accomplished this year. I’m thrilled to begin working with GMS this offseason and into next year. This really gives us the chance to improve our program by aligning with a team that has a proven track record. It’s going to be our job next year to go out there and perform at a high level.”

Cody Efaw has been promoted from crew chief of Niece’s No. 45 team to Niece Motorsports General Manage. The crew chief lineup for the team will be announced later this month, according to a press release from the race team.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).