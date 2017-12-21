NASCAR Truck: Niece Motorsports announces crew chief lineup for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Niece Motorsports has named Darrell Morrow and Chris Bohlman as crew chiefs for its two-truck efforts in 2018, according an announcement from the race Wednesday. Morrow will be the crew chief for series rookie Justin Fontaine on the No. 45 Chevrolet team and Bohlman will be crew chief for Austin Wayne Self on the No. 22.

“Niece Motorsports is excited to bring Darrell and Chris on board to serve as our crew chiefs this season,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “They each bring a wealth of experience an knowledge to the organization. I’m excited to see what they are able to bring to the table and help us continue to grow our program as we head into the 2018 season.”

Morrow most recently served as car chief on the No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Ford team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In that position, he played roles in wins for Aric Almirola at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2016 and at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017.

“My goal heading into the 2018 season is to have the No. 45 be consistent, to run every lap, and get Justin experience and seat time,” Morrow said. “We’d liek to run for the rookie of the year title and make the playoffs.”

Bohlman also arrives at Niece Motorsports from a car chief position on an Xfinity Series team. He was a car chief for the No. 46 team Precision Performance Motorsports. That team recently shuttered its Xfinity Series operation.

“The equipment and facilities that are in place for the upcoming year within our organization have exponentially grown and improved in such a short period of time,” Bohlman said. “Everyone here is giving 110 percent, and my hope is for us to be able to showcase our improvements on track.”

Niece Motorsprots also named Joey Cohen lead engineer.

