NASCAR Truck: Niece Motorsports attributes inspection failure to old parts

NEWTON, IOWA – JUNE 16: Ross Chastain, driver of the #44 TruNorth/Paul Jr Designs Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series M&M’s 200 Presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Niece Motorsports has attributed the failed post-race inspection of its No. 44 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series entry driven by Ross Chastain in the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16 to old parts.

“In a nutshell, there were some parts that wore beyond their service limit,” crew chief Phil Gould said, according to an Autoweek article. “That caused the truck to lose static ride height. Also, along with that, added friction in the front suspension just wouldn’t allow to come back up to the inspection height.”

Chastain finished first at Iowa, but after the front of his truck didn’t meet minimum height requirements in post-race inspection, he was disqualified and second-place finisher Brett Moffitt was declared the winner. Niece Motorsports unsuccessfully appealed the disqualification Wednesday.

“It just boils down to parts that were used longer than we should have, because we’re a small team that doesn’t have a lot of money, and that’s the gist of it. Definitely no malice or intent,” Gould said.

Chastain and the No. 44 team picked up primary sponsorship from CarShield for Saturday night’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park, in Madison, Ill. CarShield also is the title sponsor of the race.

“We are thrilled to have CarShield come on board this weekend at Gateway,” truck owner Al Nieces said. “Ross and this team are fired up and looking to visit Victory Lane again.”

Chastain declared himself eligible for the Truck Series championship two races ago, switching his eligibility from the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has six more races, including Saturday night’s at Gateway, to get himself inside the top-20 of the drivers points standings and win a race to make the playoffs. He won earlier this season at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City, but he officially was an Xfinity Series driver then, so that race does not count toward the Truck Series playoffs. Chastain is 35th in the standings heading into Saturday night’s race.

