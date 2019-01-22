NASCAR Truck: Niece Motorsports reveals driver, crew chief lineup

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Ross Chastain, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, poses with the winner’s sticker after the NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain and Reid Wilson will share driving duties of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019. Chastain will drive the truck in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15.

“We are thrilled to have Ross with us again this year, and to have Reid join the team,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “As a team, we really feel like we made a lot of progress in the caliber of our trucks last season, and we are excited to continue that momentum with two drivers who can really showcase their abilities. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish together this season.”

Chastain drove a No. 38 truck for Niece Motorsports last season, posting a best finish of 12th in the truck at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. In all, Chastain ran seven Truck Series races in 2018.

“I really enjoyed working with this Niece Motorsports team last season, and I’m excited to continue that this year,” Chastain said. “I know everyone at the shop has been working hard to prepare for this season, and I’m just fortunate to get to drive these trucks. I feel confident that we can have a successful year together.”

Meanwhile, Chastain competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and competed in all but two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in 2018. He claimed his first-career NASCAR national-level win last season in the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain is expected to be a Cup Series regular for Premium Motorsports in 2019. He planned to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series this season, but he lost his planned gig as driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet as a result of legal issues for sponsor DC Solar.

Wilson competed in three Truck Series races last season, posting a best finish of 16th in his series debut for Young’s Motorsports at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“I can’t wait to get this season started,” Wilson said. “We really got our feet wet in the Truck Series last season, and I’m excited to continue that into this season. I can’t thank Al Niece and TrüNorth enough for this incredible opportunity.”

Phil Gould will be crew chief on the No. 45 team. He comes to Niece Motorsports from Roush Fenway Racing where he was crew chief for Ryan Reed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three season. Gould guided Reed to the Xfinity Series playoffs all three seasons and a race win at Daytona in 2017. In all Gould has 199 races of experience as a NASCAR national-level crew chief — on in the Cup Series and the rest in the Xfinity Series between 2013 and 2018.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join Niece Motorsports,” Gould said. “Niece Motorsports has really built a strong program in the last few years, and the Truck Series has some of the most exciting racing in NASCAR, so I’m really looking forward to what this season has in store.”

