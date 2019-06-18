NASCAR Truck: Niece Motorsports to appeal Iowa loss Wednesday

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 06: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Central Plains Cement Company Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet, stand in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 06, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Niece Motorsports will have its appeal of the loss of its win of the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Sunday heard on Wednesday morning. The No. 44 truck, driven by Ross Chastain, finished the race first but was stripped of the win after the truck failed post-race inspection. Second-place finisher Brett Moffitt was declared the winner.

“We have a process of what happens at that point,” Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran said. “They do get an opportunity to roll around. They put fuel in the vehicle; they air the tires. Give them at least five to 10 minutes. Check them a second time. Unfortunately, the 44 did not rise on the front at all.”

The front of the No. 44 truck failed to meet NASCAR’s minimum allowable ride height. The truck passed pre-race inspection. The team attributed the post-race issue to damage the truck sustained during the race.

“Our Niece Motorsports team works hard to ensure that our race trucks are within the confines of NASCAR rules,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “Both of oour Chevrolets passed opening and pre-race inspections. We believe that the No. 44 truck sustained minor damage during the event, which left the truck too low following the race. We will appeal NASCAR’s decision. Regardless of the outcome, this team will be prepared to go to Gateway and win again.”

Wednesday’s appeal will be the only appeal the No. 44 team will have to argue its case as an expedited appeals process is the call to get the matter settled before the next Truck Series race at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill.

“I’m not backing down from the fact that we beat everybody,” Chastain said.

Chastain won in the No. 44 earlier this season at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City, but that win won’t get him in the playoffs, as he was collecting championship points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at that time. He changed his eligibility to the Truck Series two races ago, starting winless and without points two races ago. He’ll need to win a race and get into the top-20 of the points standings before the regular season ends in six more races to make the Truck Series playoffs.

