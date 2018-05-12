NASCAR Truck: Noah Gragson dominates, wins at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson led 128 laps of the 167-lap 37 Kind Days 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Friday night, en route to his first win of 2018 and his second-career trip to victory lane. It was the 67th win for Kyle Busch Motorsports with 10 different drivers.

“I can’t say enough how much Kyle Busch Motorsports helps,” Gragson said. “They work their tails off. They are the best in the business and it definitely shows. I have so much confidence in myself.”

Kyle Busch Motorsports finished one-two at Kansas with boss and Gragson’s teammate, Kyle Busch, in second.

“It makes it a little easier when I am not the one in victory lane but one of my trucks and drivers are ahead of me,” Busch said.

After starting on the pole but losing the lead to Matt Crafton on the opening lap, Gragson retook the lead on lap five and ran up front throughout most of the remainder of the race, winning both of the 40-lap stages that made up the first 80 laps of the event.

On the restart at the beginning of the second stage, Ben Rhodes battled Gragson for the lead, even getting the nose of his truck out in front of Gragsons to be credited with leading a single lap, but Gragson was able to maintain his lead and dominate the second stage as he did the first.

After settling into the second spot, Rhodes made an unscheduled stop after making contact with the wall. After significant time on pit road with the hood up on his truck, Rhodes was penalized for having too many crew members over the pit wall.

Justin Haley started the third and final 87 lap stage as the race leader after taking only two tires during the caution at the end of the second stage, but when the race returned to green, Gragson returned to the lead. Brett Moffitt also got by Haley on the restart to take second, but on lap 94, Moffitt made an unscheduled pit stop for a battery change.

Stewart Freisen was able to take the lead from Gragson on lap 105, but the fourth and final caution of the race came right after he took the lead, and during the yellow, Friesen’s shifter knob came off his gear shift. As a result, he drifted back to seventh during the caution, handing the lead back over to Gragson.

Gragson gave up the lead a final time during a green-flag cycle of pit stops during which most of the front runners pitted between laps 134 and 136. Johnny Sauter was among a handful of drivers who stayed out longer.

Sauter, eventually, pitted, but some stayed out too long, including Myatt Snider. Snider was leading the race when he ran out of fuel with five laps remaining, turning the lead back over to Gragson.

Friesen recovered to finish third. John Hunter Nemechek and Sauter rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Crafton, Cody Coughlin, Grant Enfinger, Brandon Jones and Haley.

