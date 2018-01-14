NASCAR Truck: Noah Gragson remains at KBM for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson is sticking with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2018 to continue as driver of the No. 18 KBM Toyota in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“This year is already off to a great start, knowing that I’ll be back at Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete for a Truck Series championship in 2018 with Safelite as the primary sponsor on my No. 18 Tundra,” Gragson said. “Having Kyle as a mentor and the technology that Toyota and TRD have in place for young drivers allowed me to learn a lot in my first full-time season in trucks, and I know that I’m better prepared to start 2018 off strong. I was able to get my first taste of victory late last year, and it was special. This year, I plan on climbing more fences and celebrating more wins with everyone at Safelite.”

Safelite will be Gragson’s primary sponsor on the No. 18 for all 23 Truck Series races this season.

The 2017 season was Gragson’s first full-time season in the Truck Series. He claimed his first-career win last October during the playoff race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Gragson failed to make the eight-driver playoffs in his rookie campaign, but including his Martinsville win, four top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes during the 23-race season. He also claimed three pole starts.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).