NASCAR Truck: Norm Benning’s passenger truck stolen

Photo from Norm Benning, via Facebook

By AMANDA VINCENT

A truck owned by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team owner/driver Norm Benning was stolen early Saturday morning from the parking lot of a Comfort Inn Suites in Kansas City, Kan., ahead of Saturday’s Wise Power 200 Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

“Our 2002 Ford F-350 was stolen out of the Comfort Inn Suites – Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., at approximately 3:24 am last night. A police report has been filed,” Benning posted on Facebook on Saturday. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call or text. Call us: (725) 500-9830 or (724) 289-7293. Truck has silver stripe on both sides on the bottom, two dents on each fender, new tires, PA Stickers on Windshield, crack through center of windshield.”

The truck was used to pull a trailer carrying Benning’s race truck to Kansas Speedway. The trailer and race truck was taken to the track before the street truck driven to the hotel.

“First, I would like extend a very heartfelt thank you to everyone for all your help and support in regard to my stolen truck. I’m hoping it will be recovered, but I’m very doubtful,” Benning posted. “I sincerely appreciate all the effort from all who reached out to their resources in an effort to resolve my lack of transportation to get back home and also efforts to increase the chances to get the truck back.

“Second, I’m grateful I have a former sponsor, and more important, he has become a very good friend, Jerry Hickcox-H&H Transport, who is on his way from Atlanta to take the trailer, me and two crew members back home. Jerry recently lost his daughter and is going through tough times himself.”

Benning and his team spent Saturday night in the trailer at the track, because they did not have the proper credentials to get back into the track’s infield if they left the facility after the Truck Series race Saturday. They waited there for a ride back home Sunday.

“Many thanks to the NASCAR official who brought us the pizza and salad. We spent all night in the trailer in the truck garage and don’t have the proper credentials to leave and get back in,” Benning posted. “Hopeful our ride will arrive soon. He’s been driving all night.”

