NASCAR Truck: On Point Motorsports withdraws from Kansas race

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Point Motorsports has withdrawn its No. 30 Toyota entry from Friday night’s Digital Ally 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, citing a lack of sponsorship. The team announced the withdrawal on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“With no sponsor in place for Kansas this week, we have decided to withdraw our No. 30 Toyota Tundra entry,” the tweet from On Point Motorsports (@MotorsportsOn) read. “We will return next week in Charlotte where we will debut a new sponsor; stay tuned for that exciting announcement. We will use this extra time back at the shop working on our truck inventory as well as additional sponsorships. Thanks for your support.”

Brennan Poole has driven the No 30 in the first six races of the season with team owner Steven Lane as crew chief. The best finish of the season, so far, for driver and team was a ninth at Texas Motor Speedway.

Poole is 13th in the driver points standings after six races. If he doesn’t find a ride for the Kansas race, he will lose his championship eligibility, as NASCAR rules require a driver attempt to qualify for all races to be championship eligible, unless NASCAR issues a waiver for that driver. Waiver are generally reserved for drivers sidelined by injuries.

The No. 30 team, meanwhile, is 18th in the owner points standings.

The 2019 season was to be On Point Motorsports’ first full-time season in the Truck Series. Lane fielded a truck in five races last year with Jeb Burton, Scott Lagasse Jr. and Austin Theriault sharing driving duties.

