NASCAR Truck: one crew chief fined after Martinsville Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT
Timmy Silva, crew chief on the No. 49 CMI Motorsports team of Roger Reuse in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was fined $2,500 for one improperly secured lug nut after the Oct. 30 Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also listed an indefinite suspension for Randall Howard for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Howard is a car hauler driver for the No. 23 Our Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).