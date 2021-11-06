NASCAR Truck: one crew chief fined after Martinsville Speedway race

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: John H. Nemechek, driver of the #4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota, and Todd Gilliland, driver of the #38 Speedco Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Timmy Silva, crew chief on the No. 49 CMI Motorsports team of Roger Reuse in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was fined $2,500 for one improperly secured lug nut after the Oct. 30 Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.



NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also listed an indefinite suspension for Randall Howard for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Howard is a car hauler driver for the No. 23 Our Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).