NASCAR Truck: Parker Kligerman gets part-time ride

By AMANDA VINCENT

Parker Kligerman is returning to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition in 2017, running a part-time schedule behind the wheel of the No. 75 entry of Henderson Motorsports. He’ll share the ride with Caleb Holman, who has been with the team for several years. Henderson Motorsports is expected to enter 10-12 races in 2017.

Kligerman is slated to drive the truck on speedways, while Holman takes the wheel on short tracks and for the series’ lone dirt race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Kligerman’s first race will be the Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 24.

“For me, this only helps my day job and vice versa,” Kligerman, who also works as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, told the Bristol Herald-Courier . “What you learn on the media side helps here, because it gives you a whole different perspective. The cool thing is that I get to race and have fun. When this whole deal started coming together, it just made sense.”

Kligerman made 11 Camping World Truck Series starts in 2016, mostly during the first half of the season. He posted one top-five and three top-10 finishes. In all, Kligerman has 61-career starts in the series, claiming one win in 2012 while driving for Brad Keselowski Racing. He also has 14-career top-fives and 28 top-10s, so far, in Truck Series competition. Kligerman also has 52 races of experience in the Xfinity Series and 10 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Kligerman’s gig with Henderson Motorsports will be a reunion, of sorts, with the team’s crew chief, Chris Carrier. Kligerman and Carrier worked together to produce nine ARCA Racing Series wins in 2009.

