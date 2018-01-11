NASCAR Truck: Parker Kligerman returns to Henderson Motorsports for partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-straight season, Parker Kligerman will run a partial NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule as driver of the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports entry. He plans to run eight to 10 races for the team in 2018, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 16, according to a Frontstretch.com report.

“We’ll be at Daytona and Atlanta,” Kligerman said. “Then, through the whole season, we’ll do somewhere between eight to 10 races, depending on how it goes. We’re looking forward to that. We’ve done some things over the off-season to improve, and I think you’ll see some of those announcements at the end of January. It’s all coming together nicely.”

Kligerman drove the No. 75 in seven Truck Series races in 2017, winning in their last start of the season together at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It was the team’s first win and the second of Kligerman’s career. That win was among five top-10 finishes in those seven starts. In all, Kligerman has 68-career Truck Series starts to his credit, with his other win coming in 2012 while driving for Red Horse Racing. He also has 15-career top-fives and 33 top-10 finishes.

Chris Carrier will continue as the team’s crew chief.

Kligerman also is an analyst for NBC Sport’s NASCAR America.

