NASCAR Truck: Parker Price-Miller makes debut with Jordan Anderson Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT



Parker Price-Miller will attempt to qualify for the Corn Belt 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on Friday night. If he makes the race in the No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet, it will be Price-Miller’s Truck Series debut.



“As a sprint car driver, it’s so cool that I’m getting the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at a track that is the absolute mecca of Sprint Car racing,” Price-Miller said. “This year racing for Guy (Forbrook) we have been trying to run as many weekly races at Knoxville as possible in preparation for the famed Knoxville Nationals in August. I am hoping to apply some of the things I have learned over the years to have an edge over the NCWTS regulars and earn a solid finish for everyone in the sprint car community.”

The race field for Friday night’s race will be set through a series of heat races, the first taking the green flag at approximately 6 p.m. CR. The main event is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. start.



The Corn Belt 150 is the second dirt-track race for the Truck Series this season but the first one, ever, for the series at Knoxville. Price-Miller has 31 dirt sprint-car wins, including one at Knoxville. He also has qualified for the A-Main twice in the prestigious Knoxville Nationals.



“Parker is a very talented driver behind the wheel of a sprint car, with the amount of competition at a (World of Outlaws) race it is an impressive feat in its own right to claim victory,” team owner Jordan Anderson said. “His ability to quickly adapt will speed up the learning curve when getting behind the wheel of the truck for the first time. His experience and knowledge at the Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the team.”

