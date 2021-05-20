NASCAR Truck: Paul Menard in ThorSport truck for COTA race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Paul Menard is returning to NASCAR’s national stage Saturday for the first-ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He’ll drive the No. 66 Toyota, a fifth entry for ThorSport Racing. Forty-four drivers are on the entry list of the race, so Menard will have to qualify his way into the race.

“I appreciate Duke and Rhonda (Thorson, team owners) giving me this opportunity to get back into a truck while working with Bud Haefele again,” Menard said. “COTA is a new track for the series and one that I have never been to before, so we’ll all be on relatively equal footing. I’ll have 50 minutes to learn the track and knock the rust off and am certainly looking forward to the challenge of trying to add my name to the list of winners in all three national series.”

Menard has contested six Truck Series races, the most recent in 2007. His best finish, to date, was an eighth in Kansas Speedway in 2003. Most of Menard’s NASCAR national-level experience has come in the NASCAR Cup Series — 471 starts between 2003 and 2019. He raced full-time in the series between 2008 and 2019, last driving the iconic No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

Menard is a four-time winner in NASCAR national series, including one Cup Series win in the 2011 Brickyard 400. His other three wins came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 220-career races in that series.

The Truck Series race at COTA will be the first of a Saturday doubleheader at the track with the Xfinity Series. The Truck race is scheduled for an approximate noon CT green flag. Qualifying is scheduled 8:05 a.m. Saturday. The series will have a practice session at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

