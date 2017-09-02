NASCAR Truck: Pinty’s Series drivers take advantage of weekend doubleheader

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jason Hathaway will attempt to qualify for his first NASCAR national-series race, Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. He’s one of at least four NASCAR Pinty’s Series drivers planning to make the CTMP weekend a doubleheader one, with the Pinty’s Series also racing there this weekend. Qualifying for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hathaway is retired from full-time Pinty’s Series competition, but he’s slated to run the Total Quartz 200 series race. In the Truck Series, his ride for the weekend will come courtesy of Bolen Motorsports.

“We are really excited that we have been able to put this program together with Jeff Bolen and his team,” Hathaway said. “Our sponsors came through to help us back our first NCWTS start, and we are really looking forward to having a great weekend.”

Hathaway retired from full-time competition in the Pinty’s Series after the 2016 season. Prior to his retirement, he had competed in all races in the series’ history.

Other Pinty’s Series regulars adding the weekend Truck Series race to their schedules include D.J. Kennington, Gary Klutt and Alex Tagliani.

Sunday’s race will be Klutt’s second Camping World Truck Series start, as he also competed in the yearly race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last season. He’ll drive for Premium Motorsports this time around. He finished 11th in last year’s race, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“This has been my favorite weekend of the year for the past two seasons, now,” Klutt said. “Las year was such a steep learning curve for me, being my first time on radial tire and with truck-arm suspension, these trucks feel so much different than our Pinty’s cars, so I’m anxious to get back in one.”

Klutt won at CTMP in Pity’s Series competition in 2015. He finished third there earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Kennington is expected to race a Gaunt Brothers Racing truck Sunday. Kennington is co-owner of the team, along with Marty Gaunt. The race will be Kennington’s first Truck Series race of the season, but the sixth of his career. He did make two NASCAR national-series starts earlier this year, running both restrictor-plate races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway He failed to finish both racings, crashing in one race and suffering an engine failure in the other. Kennington also attempted the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway race in the Cup Series earlier this season but failed to qualify.

Pinty’s Series championship contender Alex Tagliani will compete in his third Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday. This time around, he’ll drive the No. 02 Chevrolet of Young’s Motorsports.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m thankful to Young’s Motorsports for the chance to race in my home country of Canada,” Tagliani said. “With the support of Spectra Premium, I hope we can have a successful weekend where we practice well, qualify strong and contend for the win. It will feel great to get back to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the first time in two years driving a truck, and I can’t thank Spectra Premium enough for helping make this opportunity possible.”

Tagliani competed in the Truck Series race in Canada in 2014 and 2015, both times for Brad Keselowski Racing. He won the pole for both of those races. Sunday’s race will be Tagliani’s first Truck Series start of 2017.

Sunday’s race will mark Tagliani’s 11th start across NASCAR’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck series. In 10 previous races, he has six poles, five top-fives and six top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes.

