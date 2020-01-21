NASCAR Truck: playoff field extended to 10 drivers

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 CMR Construction & Roofing Chevrolet, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 15, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it is expanding its Truck Series playoffs to 10 drivers, beginning with the 2020 season, up front eight drivers.

“The way the format was structured in the Gander Truck Series with the round of eight, round of six, round of four, we were leaving some excitement on the table,” Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran said. “Maybe three or four years ago, not so much, but certainly, the last couple of years with the series strengthening to the position it’s in right now, we really felt putting 10 teams into the playoffs for a round of 10 is just going to make it that much more exciting and interesting and will put a lot of emphasis on winning races, which is what we try to do.”

The Truck Series playoffs still will be seven races long with a three-race round of 10, the elimination of two drivers, a three-race round of eight, the elimination of four drivers, and then, the championship round, or round of four, being the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

An elimination-style playoff format was implemented in the Truck Series in 2016. From then through 2019, the series playoffs included a three-race round of eight, three-race round of six, and a round of four at the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It seemed like the right number,” Moran said of the addition of two trucks to the playoff field. “We only start 32 trucks; we have a great group of owners, and we did not want to water down our playoffs, but the two additional trucks kind of changes the whole layout. It changes the whole ecosystem of the playoffs. People are going to be that much more aggressive to get one of those 10 spots, and it does marry up with the other two series when we get to the Round of eight.”

The NASCAR Cup Series has a 10-race, 16-driver playoff format with rounds of 16, 12, eight and four, eliminating four drivers after each round until the single-race, championship round. The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs have the same format as the Cup Series playoffs but with 12 drivers and one fewer three-race round for seven total races, like the Truck Series. The Xfinity and Cup series playoff formats are not being changed.

As before, playoff positions will first go to the regular-season champion (points leader at the end of the regular season) and regular-season race winners. The remaining playoff spots will be the highest drivers in the points standings among those not in by virtue of winning races.

