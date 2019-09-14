NASCAR Truck: playoff field whittled to six

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 Gunma Toyopet Toyota, leads during the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway wrapped up the opening round of the 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs. Austin Hill won at Vegas, snapping a four playoff race winning streak by reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt, dating back to the last two races of the 2018 season.

“Coming into tonight, our number one goal was getting stage points, and we did that; we got stage points in stage one and stage two,” Hill said. “Got through that, and after the second stage, and we knew that some of the playoff drivers had some issues, my only concern was going for the win. That’s all I really cared about.”

After the opening three-race round that saw Moffitt win two races and Hill the other, Moffitt and Hill lead the way in the readjusted points standings, heading into round three. Moffitt has a sizable lead going into the next round, leading Hill by 17 points.

Meanwhile, ThorSport teammates Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger were the two drivers eliminated from the playoffs after the first round.

Sauter, Enfinger and another of their teammates, Matt Crafton, all suffered engine issues at Las vegas on Friday night, resulting in race finishes between 29th and 31st.

“Just inferior engines, I guess. I’m not sure,” Sauter said. “It’s just disappointing that our season comes down to that. This is a fresh engine, obviously something’s wrong with it.

Crafton, though, still managed to advance to round two, along with Stewart Friesen, who also battled a mechanical issue in Friday night’s race.

Other drivers advancing to the second round include Ross Chastain and Tyler Ankrum, who has already locked-up 2019 Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.

Crafton and Ankrum are the bottom two drivers among the six advancing to the next round.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE POINTS STANDINGS HEADING INTO THE SECOND ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).