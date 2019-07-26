NASCAR Truck: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series kicks off the NASCAR portion of the Pocono Raceway weekend with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Gander RV 150. While this weekend marks the second visit to Pocono this season for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Saturday’s race will be the only Pocono race of the year for the Truck Series.

Thirty-two drivers, none of whom have won a series race at Pocono, are on the entry list for Saturday’s Truck Series race. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Gander RV 150, but no Cup Series regulars are on the entry list for this weekend’s Truck Series race.

Qualifying for the Gander RV 150 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET Friday and will air live on FOX Sports 1. The race is scheduled for an approximate 1 p.m. green flag Saturday and will air live on FOX.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway:

