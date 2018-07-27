NASCAR Truck: Pocono Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will kick-off the NASCAR portion of a tripleheader race weekend, after a Friday ARCA Racing Series race, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., with the running of the Gander Outdoors 150.

Saturday’s Truck Series race is a companion race to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, with NASCAR’s premier series running the Gander Outdoors 400 on Sunday. As a result, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is on the entry list for this weekend’s Truck Series race. Busch, who won the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in 2015, is the only former winner at the track entered in Saturday’s race. The last two Truck Series winners at Pocono were Christopher Bell and William Byron, who have moved on to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series, respectively.

The entry list for the Gander Outdoors 150 includes 32 entrants, matching the number of trucks that make up a full-race field. Qualifying to set the starting grid is set for 10 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway: