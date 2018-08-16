NASCAR Truck: On Point Motorsports makes Bristol debut with Scott Lagasse Jr. as driver

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Point Motorsports plans to make its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with Scott Lagasse Jr. behind the wheel of its No. 30 Toyota for the UNOH 200.

“I am excited to head to Bristol with On Point Motorsports,” Lagasse said. “There are a lot of great people involved with this organization, and I am honored to be able to be a part of getting this truck program started.”

Steven Lane will be Lagasse’s crew chief at Bristol. Lagasse and Lane worked together on Chip Ganassi Racing’s testing program several years ago. Lane also is the team’s manager.

Lagassi has 28-career Truck Series starts, including one this season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He finished fifth in the 2018 season-opener as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports entry. That finish was one of two-career Truck Series top-fives. Most of Lagasse’s NASCAR national-level starts have come in the Xfinity Series, in which he has 68-career starts. His best-career finish in the Xfinity Series was a sixth at Daytona last year.

On Point Motorsports also is exploring possibilities to compete in other racing series and hopes to eventually compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

