NASCAR Truck: possible suspensions for Kyle Busch Motorsports crew may impact Stewart-Haas Racing Cup teams

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Active Pest Control 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, key members the pit crew that serviced the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota that was driven by team owner Kyle Busch at Atlanta face possible suspensions, because a wheel came off the truck immediately following a pit stop during a late-race caution.

If NASCAR issues suspensions, those penalized will included crew chief Marcus Richmond, in addition to a couple of pit crew members from two of Stewart-Haas Racing’s crews in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Ernie Pierce of SHR’s No. 14 Cup team of driver Clint Bowyer and Coleman Dollarhide of Kurt Busch’s No. 41 Cup team at SHR were jack man and tire changer on Busch’s truck Saturday.

Whether or not the three men will be suspended depends on rule translation. A NASCAR rule calls for four-race suspensions for team members involved in an improperly installed wheel that results in the wheel coming off the racing vehicle. The wheel that came off Busch’s truck was no properly installed. Miscommunication resulted in lug nuts being removed from the wheel that eventually came off the truck and, then, Busch pulling out of his pit stall before that wheel could be removed and a new wheel installed.

“Any loss or separation of an improperly installed tire(s)/wheel(s) from the vehicle after exiting the team’s assigned pit box will result in a three race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer of the lost wheel(s), and the jack man,” the related rule states.

Busch led a race-high 67 laps of Saturday’s Truck Series race that was scheduled for 130 laps but extended to 134 laps by an overtime restart. He wound up 21st at the finish.

Brett Moffitt was the race winner.

