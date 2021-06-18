NASCAR Truck: Preece joins DGR for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will begin a two-race stint to drive the No. 17 DGR Racing Ford in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition Friday night at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. He’ll also drive the truck June 26 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to run Nashville and Pocono and partner with Hunt Brothers Pizza and Morton Buildings,” Preece said. “DGR has done an awesome job building its program from the short tracks to the national level. I said it at the beginning of the season; I’m going to be in the seat as much as I can be — Cup, Truck, Modifieds – whatever has four wheels and an engine that will give me the opportunity to chase after trophies.”

The Nashvill Race will be Preece’s Truck Series debut. He has 152 starts across NASCAR’s other two national divisions — Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series and has a best race finish of third at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the Cup Series in 2019.



Preece is a 22-time winner in 163 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He was the champion of that Series in 2013.



