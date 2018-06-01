NASCAR Truck: qualifying procedure changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

Effective July 12, 2018, ahead of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, NASCAR has made a couple of slight tweaks to its Truck Series qualifying procedure.

To determine provisional starting spots when more than 32 trucks, the maximum number of starters in a Truck Series race field, owner points will be used, a change from determining provisionals by the number of qualifying attempts per team.

The change was made to put more emphasis on teams’ performance.

“Back in the day, it probably made a lot of sense,” Camping World Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran said, as quoted by NASCAR.com, “But where we’re at today with the new NT1 engine and new teams wanting to participate and wanting to grow, it didn’t give them that opportunity unless they came to every single race, and we want to put the best field in front of the fans and put the best race on we can. For the last couple years, we’ve seen that, unfortunately, some quality trucks went home and we want to try to avoid that if possible.”

The criteria for setting starting grids after qualifying cancellation also was tweaked. Instead of setting the top-26 starting spots by owner points, the top-25 will be set by that criteria, with the 26th and 27th spots going to the two fastest trucks in practice, among those remaining. The remaining starting spots on the grid will be determined by past championships, race winners and owner points, ordered by owner points within each criteria.

The Truck Series has four more races scheduled under the old system before the new one takes effect at Kentucky. The series returns to action June 8 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

