NASCAR Truck: rain postponement creates Pocono Raceway tripleheader Sunday

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 United Rentals Toyota, leads the field to start the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., has resulted in the postponement of the Pocono Organics 150 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race until 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, resulting in a tripleheader of NASCAR national-level racing Sunday.

The Truck Series originally was scheduled for an approximate 12:30 p.m. start Saturday making it the first race of a Saturday doubleheader to concluded with a NASCAR Cup Series race. The Cup Series also is slated to race Sunday, following a race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sunday’s modified schedule is as follows: Pocono Organics 150 Truck Series race at 9:30 a.m., Pocono Green 225 Xfinity Series race at 12:30 p.m., and Pocono 350 Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

NASCAR still hopes to run the first Cup Series race of the weekend, the Pocono Organics 325, on Saturday. That race tentatively is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Pocono Organics 325 is expected to air live on FOX. The other three NASCAR races of the weekend will be shown live on FS1.

