NASCAR Truck: Raphael Lessard adds two races with DGR-Crosley

during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series TruNorth Global 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 22, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Canadian driver Raphael Lessard has added two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races to his 2019 racing itinerary, courtesy of DGR-Crosley, according to an announcement from DGR-Crosley on Thursday.

Lessard will drive for the team in races at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 15 and at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 25.

“I’m super excited to work with Raphaël again,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “He’s a great kid. He won a CARS Tour championship with us back in 2016, and it’s been really fun to watch his progression the past few years. He’s done a great job in his first two truck races with KBM. He’s put together solid races, ran all the laps, and that’s what it takes to learn and get better at this level. We are looking forward to getting him over here in one of our Tundra’s and continuing to help him learn and grow.”

Lessard contested Truck Series races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway as a Kyle Busch Motorsports driver. He posted a best finish of 11th at Dover. He also is expected to drive for KBM in the Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 15.

Lessard has 23-career starts on the CARS Super Late Model Tour between 2016 and 2018, including one full season in 2016, racing for DGR-Crosley and Kyle Busch Motorsports, resulting in six wins 15 top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes.

“I am really happy to participate in these two additional truck races,” Lessard said. “The DGR-Crosley team has changed several personnel since I last raced with them two years ago. Things do look great, as crew chief Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion has an excellent reputation at all levels in NASCAR. In addition, I participated in a test session in Iowa and covered 100 laps, which will allow me to drive hard right from the start of the first practice session.”

