NASCAR Truck: Raphael Lessard steps away

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team GMS Racing announced Monday that Raphael Lessard would no longer drive the team’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances, Raphael Lessard will no longer compete in the No. 24 for GMS Racing for the remainder of the 2021 season, a statement from GMS Racing read. “Information on the No. 24 entry will be announced at a later date.”

Ryan Reed is on the entry list as driver of the No. 24 for Friday’s Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Reed has contested two Truck Series races, so far, in 2021 with CMI Motorsports.

Lessard is bowing out of the remainder of the 2021 Truck Series season but hopes to return in 2022, possibly returning to GMS.

“My management team and I have always believed in our ultimate success and we still do,” Lessard said. “Over the last years, we have focused all our energies on completing full seasons in the upper echelons of NASCAR, and we have achieved that goal recently. However, we are currently in a situation where we cannot continue this season, and it’s hard to accept that fact. All I have ever wanted is to be behind a steering wheel and win.”

Lessard posted one top-five, a third on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, and two top-10s in the first seven races of the 2021 Truck Series season. He is 13th in the driver points standings. In all, Lessard has a win, five top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes in 35-carer Truck Series races since 2019.

