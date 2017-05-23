NASCAR Truck: Red Horse Racing shuts down

By AMANDA VINCENT

Despite being one of the top teams in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Red Horse Racing has shut down, according to a report Monday from Motorsport.com

“I tried as long as I could, but I can’t keep funding it out of my pocket,” Red Horse Racing owner Tom DeLoach told Motorsport.com. “We’ve tried as best as we could, but I’ve finally decided I may be building a bridge to nowhere.”

Red Horse Racing has been a fixture in the Truck Series for 13 years, and in 523 starts, the team has accumulated stats that include 16 race wins, 112 top-fives and 236 top-10 finishes. Timothy Peters has been the team’s most successful driver. He finished 10th in the championship points standings in 2012 and has 10 race wins with the team. Peters had driven for Red Horse since 2009, and last year, he was one of the four drivers competing for the Truck Series championship in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Through the first five races of 2017, Peters has a top-five and three top-10 finishes as driver of the No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota.

Peters is sixth in the points standings and Red Horse teammate Brett Moffitt is 10th.

According to the Motorsport.com article, DeLoach is searching for sponsorship to keep things going but has told his employees to proceed in looking for employment elsewhere.

