NASCAR Truck: Rick Crawford sentenced to 130 months in prison

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford was sentenced Monday to 130 months (10 years, 10 months) in federal prison. He was convicted in United States District Court Middle District of Florida in Orlando in August on one count of enticing a minor, more specifically offering pay for sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Crawford has been behind bars since his conviction. He’ll be under supervised release for 10 years after his 130-month sentence. He also was fined $5,000.

Crawford’s troubles began when he responded to a Craigslist ad and, then, conversed by email and text with a man named “Mike” to make arrangements for Crawford to pay $50-$75 to have sex with the 12-year-old girl. Neither “Mike” nor the girl existed, though. The fictitious “Mike” was an undercover federal agent. Crawford was arrested on March 1 at the location in Seminole County, Fla., of a scheduled meeting between himself and “Mike.”

Crawford claimed that he agreed to the arrangement, because he didn’t believe a 12-year-old girl was really involved. That stance was repeated in a recent court filing by Crawford’s attorney as an argument against a lengthy sentence.

“Mr. Crawford testified that he thought ‘Mike,’ the person he was corresponding with, was engaging in a fantasy and that he agreed to participate,” the filing read. “Mr. Crawford did not believe there would be a minor present; instead, he thought there would be an adult woman, presumably ‘Mike’s’ wife or girlfriend, and that he and this woman would act the roles in ‘Mike’s’ fantasy.

“Mr. Crawford consistently maintained that he had no intent to have sex with a minor, and if a minor had been present, he would not have had sex with the minor.”

Crawford competed in the Truck Series between 1997 and 2012. He made 336-career starts, resulting in five wins, 75 top-fives and 160 top-10 finishes. He also made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one in 2011 and another in 2012.

