NASCAR Truck: Rick Ware Racing shifts focus in 2017

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rick Ware Racing is putting its NASCAR Xfinity Series efforts on hold, at least temporarily, to focus its efforts solely on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Spencer Boyd will be the primary driver for the team’s Truck Series efforts, while a second truck may be fielded for at least a partial schedule.

In an interview with Frontstretch.com , Cody Ware explained that the Truck Series schedule of fewer races with more time between those races is a better fit for a team with limited funds.

“We have more time to properly prepare the race trucks, even if we don’t have extra money,” Ware said. “If not having money was bad enough, not having enough time is a nightmare. With several more off-weekends, we can prepare in advance and get more work done in between races. In that time, we can be hunting for additional sponsors and drivers.”

If additional funding is found, RWR will consider a return to Xfinity Series competition but doesn’t expect to compete in the series in 2017.

“As of now, we are pulling out for the year,” Ware said.

Since its debut in 1999, Rick Ware Racing has fielded entries in both the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series at varying frequencies. Last season, the team fielded two full-time entries in the Xfinity Series, utilizing the services of 22 different drivers. They finished 28th and 31st in the series owner standings. For the purposes of provisionals and starting positions when qualifying if qualifying is rained-out in the first races of the 2017 season, 2016 points from one RWR entry will be sold to owner/driver Chris Cockrum and points from the other team will be sold to B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

