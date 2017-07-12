NASCAR Truck: Rico Abreu back with ThorSport Racing for Eldora

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rico Abreu will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ThorSport Racing through a one-race deal to run the Eldora Dirt Derby, the Truck Series’ lone yearly dirt race, July 19 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. It’ll be Abreu’s first Truck Series start of the 2017 season.

Abreu competed full-time in the Truck Series last season for Thorsport Racing, but lost that ride due to a lack of sponsorship. He continues to race dirt sprint cars and midgets and hopes to make more starts in the Camping World Truck Series next year.

Abreu’s career-best Camping World Truck Series finish was a third-place showing in last year’s race at Eldora. He has one additional top-five and five-career top-10 finishes in 25-career Truck Series starts, to date. He finished 13th in the Truck Series standings last year.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Abreu told Motorsport.com. “I’m racing the same truck I ran last year when I finished third. I can’t wait. It’s Eldora. It’s dirt. It’s a track I’m really familiar with, and it’s a race I really want to win.”

Bud Haefele will be Abreu’s crew chief and Thorsport Racing Competition Director Tracy Hines will be his spotter.

