NASCAR Truck: Rico Abreu sidelined by lack of sponsorship

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie season in 2016 that saw him wheel the No. 98 Toyota for ThorSport Racing, Rico Abreu’s Truck Series career has hit a bump in the road, as he is without a ride for 2017. Abreu has been sidelined from series competition as a result of a lack of sponsorship.

“I wish things could have worked out,” Abreu told Motorsport.com at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday. “The way sponsorship goes, sometimes things change. That’s just the way things go. I’m not going to give up on it. I’m just going to take a step back.”

Abreu has a total of 25-career starts in the series, so far, running two races in 2015 before a full schedule of 23 races last year. He has two-career top-fives and five top-10 finishes with a career-best third at the dirt track of Edlora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2016. Abreu finished 2016 13th in the championship points standings.

Abreu’s background is in dirt-track racing, running midgets and sprint cars. And in his time away from NASCAR, dirt racing is how he expects to spend his time.

“I’ve got sprint cars with my family and midget car races with Keith Kunz,” Abreu said. “That’s all I got.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)